Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

