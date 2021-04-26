Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
