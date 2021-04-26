Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Earnings History for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit