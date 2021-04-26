Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLZNY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $21.80. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. Clariant has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit