Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Clarkson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

CKNHF stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

