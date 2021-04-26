Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $82.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

