Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank raised its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

