Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

