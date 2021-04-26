CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $24.83 Average PT from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 15,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.