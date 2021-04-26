Coastal Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.