Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC opened at $8.68 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.