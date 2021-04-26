Comparing Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) & China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kamada has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kamada and China Health Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $127.19 million 2.12 $22.25 million $0.55 11.00 China Health Industries $9.93 million N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than China Health Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada 15.60% 12.89% 10.66% China Health Industries 34.11% 8.60% 7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kamada and China Health Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kamada currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Kamada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kamada is more favorable than China Health Industries.

Summary

Kamada beats China Health Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. It also provides KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; AeroBika, an OPEP device; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra and Hepatect CP for the prevention of hepatitis B virus; Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin; and RUCONEST for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adults with hereditary angioedema. Further, it distributes Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; Albumin and Albumin 4% for maintenance of blood plasma; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX, as well as IXIARO vaccine. It markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams. The company also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, it offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, the company manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs. It primarily sells its products through sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

