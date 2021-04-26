Comparing Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) & Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -90.84% -68.47% Viking Therapeutics N/A -13.57% -13.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mustang Bio and Viking Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10

Mustang Bio currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.21%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 173.16%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mustang Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mustang Bio and Viking Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$46.39 million ($1.29) -2.44 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.78 million ($0.36) -16.72

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Mustang Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company also develops MB-102, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; MB-106 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; MB-104, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has a license agreement with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Inc. to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. The company also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRÃ for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

