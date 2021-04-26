Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 43% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $545.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $660.83 or 0.01237816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

