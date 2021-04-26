Conflux Network Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $766.34 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,873.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.37 or 0.04613370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.82 or 0.00454435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.71 or 0.01553107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00727215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00488851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.55 or 0.00413097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 825,878,951 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

