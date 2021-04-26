Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

