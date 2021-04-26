Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 558,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

