Conning Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.23. 59,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

