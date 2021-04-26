Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $256.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

