Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $71.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

