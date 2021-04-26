Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

