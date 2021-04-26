Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 49,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,749. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.