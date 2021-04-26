Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 49,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,749. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What is channel trading?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit