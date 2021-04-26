Contrasting Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global Capital Partners alerts:

62.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, indicating that its stock price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Capital Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 1 1 0 2.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.43%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 1.21 $10.98 million $0.50 37.26

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. -2.80% -38.14% -1.60%

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Global Capital Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.