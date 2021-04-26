Contrasting Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Slack Technologies and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 1 16 3 0 2.10 Asana 1 4 8 0 2.54

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $40.78, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. Asana has a consensus price target of $34.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Asana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and Asana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 38.90 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.97 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asana beats Slack Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

