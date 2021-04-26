Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.30

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 756151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMC shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$867.99 million and a PE ratio of 23.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,120.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

