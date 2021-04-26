Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.29 on Monday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

