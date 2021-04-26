Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.29 on Monday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Earnings History and Estimates for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit