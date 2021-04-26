Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.81. 79,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

