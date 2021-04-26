Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

FBND stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,991. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80.

