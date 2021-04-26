Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

