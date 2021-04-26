Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,371,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,651. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.