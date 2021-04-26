Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. 97,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

