Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,303 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.89. 59,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

