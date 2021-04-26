Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,329.02. 13,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

