Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $610.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.