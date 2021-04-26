Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

