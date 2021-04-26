Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.85. 10,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,518. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

