Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 96.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,579. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.