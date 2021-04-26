Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 367.9% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.85. 10,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,518. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.