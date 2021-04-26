Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
