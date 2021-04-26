Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $47.70 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

