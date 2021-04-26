Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

