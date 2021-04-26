Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.
COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
