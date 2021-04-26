Credit Suisse Group Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $165.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

