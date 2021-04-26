Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

