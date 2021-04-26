Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.
Nestlé stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.