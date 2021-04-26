Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $3.16 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $8.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00010448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,509.40 or 1.00024407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00131422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

