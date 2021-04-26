Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of III. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.39 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

