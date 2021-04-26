Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 9.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vontier by 554.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 65.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

