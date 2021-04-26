Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

