Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

VFH opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $88.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

