Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CRCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

