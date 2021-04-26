Critical Comparison: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Immatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A Immatics N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immatics has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.45%. Given Immatics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -5.71% -0.12% Immatics N/A -1,105.30% -37.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Immatics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

