Critical Contrast: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) versus PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

This table compares Apyx Medical and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64% PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04%

52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apyx Medical and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.00%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $28.15 million 12.19 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -17.24 PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apyx Medical.

Summary

PolyPid beats Apyx Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.