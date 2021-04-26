Critical Contrast: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 3.41 $756.00 million $8.18 17.90 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 22 1 2.86 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $172.07, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 2.30% 4.67% 2.97% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

