Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $784,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alleghany by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,253,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $87,207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $679.85 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $688.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $648.82 and a 200-day moving average of $608.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

